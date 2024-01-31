Watch Now
MTA to cut commuter bus service to Baltimore

Commuter Bus Line 410 from Harford County to Baltimore is among those proposed to be cut
Maryland Transit Administration
Posted at 5:06 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 17:06:44-05

BALTIMORE — Maryland transit officials are planning to either stop or dramatically reduce commuter-bus service between Baltimore and Harford, Howard, and Anne Arundel counties.

The MTA announced the proposed reductions today, which are caused by an "unprecedented structural financial deficit in state transportation funding." Maryland Department of Transportation said the cuts are still necessary, despite a $150 million infusion to the transportation budget by Gov. Wes Moore earlier.

The plan is to eliminate two Harford County commuter lines - between Hickory and Johns Hopkins Hospital, and between Churchville and Baltimore - and reduce service on a third line, from Havre de Grace to Hopkins.

The MTA would also reduce the total number of trips on the commuter lines between Columbia and Baltimore (the only line between the city and Howard County); Kent Island and Annapolis/Baltimore; Annapolis/Severna Park and Washington, D.C.; Laurel and Baltimore; and BWI Airport and the Gaithersburg Park & Ride.

A commuter line between Baltimore and Annapolis, No. 215, will not be affected.

The MTA will hold five public hearings on the proposed changes in March, and accept public comments through April 29. More information is available here.

Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold said in a statement:

We recognize that the Commuter Bus service reduction will have a significant impact on many Marylanders. We encourage riders to visit our website to learn about alternate transit options.

