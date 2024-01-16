Gov. Moore to restore $150M in state transportation funding for "critical" needs

BALTIMORE — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said he's committing a one-time infusion of $150 million to the state's transportation budget, which has been facing a $3 billion shortfall.

The $150 million is meant to "address critical transportation needs," which includes fully covering road maintenance needs that are typically paid largely by proceeds from the gas tax (called "highway user revenue").

The drop in gas tax revenue was one of the major reasons Maryland Department of Transportation gave for the budget shortfall. Another reason was a drop in transit ridership.

Moore's funding commitment will also maintain service on the most popular commuter bus routes, mowing and trash pickup, MARC train service, and other services deemed critical.

Moore said in a press release that the funding is meant to relieve pressure on the Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

MDOT revealed in December 2023 that the deficit had grown to $3.3 billion, up from a $2.1 billion deficit that was shown in the department's draft capital program released in September.

Moore called it "a season of discipline" in his press release. He also said:

By providing a critical funding bridge, we’re helping Maryland’s working families continue to have access to places where they work, places where they learn, and other essential destinations.

The funding includes:

