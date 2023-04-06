MTA schedule change ahead of Orioles' home opener

BALTIMORE, Md. — Special midday MARC trains from Washington, D.C. to Camden Yards will not run April 6, according to Maryland MTA.

MTA said Wednesday it's due to the Orioles' home opener being postponed.

The special MARC Camden Line will instead run Friday, April 7 at 1 p.m. for the new home opening game.

Maryland MTA announced the change on Twitter.

According to the MTA website, "The special Camden Line MARC train will depart Union Station in Washington at 1 p.m. Friday, making all stops except for Laurel Racetrack, Jessup and St. Denis on its way to Camden Station."

People taking the train can return home on the regularly scheduled MARC train 859, which leaves Camden Station at 6:15 p.m. or 30 minutes after the last out of the game.

The special midday MARC train will only be available for the home opener.