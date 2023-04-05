Orioles postpone home opener

BALTIMORE — The Orioles announced that Thursday's home opener has been postponed due to the prediction of rain.

After consultation with MLB, tomorrow’s Home Opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has been postponed due to the forecast of severe inclement weather.



The game will be made up on Friday, April 7 at 3:05 p.m. ET. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 5, 2023

The Orioles will play the Yankees in a makeup game at 3:05 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

Tickets for the postponed game will be valid for the April 7 game, and no exchange is necessary.

If you are unable to attend on April 7 and are the original ticket purchaser, you can exchange your tickets online at Orioles.com/MyAccoun [mlb.com]t on a dollar-for-dollar basis. All exchanges must be completed before 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6. Some restrictions may apply. For more information, please visit Orioles.com/Weather [orioles.com].

The gates to Oriole Park at Camden Yards will open three hours before first pitch, at 12:00 p.m. Fans attending Friday’s game are encouraged to be in their seats, and fans at home are encouraged to tune to MASN, by 2:20 p.m. to enjoy the Home Opener pregame festivities. All fans in attendance will receive an Orioles 2023 schedule magnet.

Complimentary tickets are non-exchangeable and must be used for Friday’s makeup date.