BALTIMORE — The Light Rail is reducing wait times.

Beginning today, riders can expect trains to arrive every 10 minutes at most stations during morning and afternoon peak hours.

Last June, the MTA increased passenger wait periods to between 15 and 30 minutes due to operator shortages.

Since then the MTA says it's been able to retain and hire new operators through various means including pay raises, allowing them to resume normal scheduling.

