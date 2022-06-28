Operator shortages force MTA to reduce weekday Light Rail schedules

BALTIMORE — The MTA is reducing its Light Rail schedule during weekdays, as result of operator shortages.

It's the latest example of a nationwide issue that has impacted school systems looking for bus drivers and businesses in search of truck drivers.

Starting July 10, Light Rail trains will arrive every 15 minutes at a majority of stations while alternating between BWI Airport and Glen Burnie every half-hour.

The MTA says the temporary change aims to align service levels with operator availability and ridership, which remains low compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“We recognize the critical role that Light Rail and transit in general play in the lives of our riders,” said MDOT MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “While we are disappointed that we have had to take this step, these temporary adjustments will ensure our riders can count on their scheduled train arriving on time. We are working diligently to return to our normal service level.”

The adjusted schedule will be reevaluated in the fall based on operator availability.

Until then, trainsets will only be increased in the case of peak hours or special events with high passenger volume.

MTA says it is increasing hiring efforts to include job fairs, advertising, and social media. Information on the application process can be found here.