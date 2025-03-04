Mt. Carmel wins its first Baltimore Catholic League championship

Here at Loyola University, the Baltimore Catholic League championship was up for grabs Monday night.

Number one seed Mount Carmel is playing in the championship for the second time, looking for its first title.

They battled the 6-seeded Mt. St. Joseph’s, looking for its first championship since 2023.

With the ultimate prize at stake tonight, Mt. Carmel came out swinging early and often.

They were led by Gage Howard, who had 8 of the team's 14 points in the 1st quarter.

They also had some tough shot-making from Samartine Hill.

Mt. Saint Joseph put up a fight.

Although, in the second half, Howard continued to assert himself.

First on the defensive end with this block, which led to this bucket on the other end, leading to the win 53-38, claiming their first-ever BCL championship.

Head coach Tony Martin earns his fourth tournament title, and it's his first since 2016 at John Carroll.

