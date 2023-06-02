Morgan State marching band set to perform at D-Day 80th Anniversary in Normandy

BALTIMORE — In 2024, the Morgan State University Marching Band will have the honor of performing in the D-Day 80 Normandy Parade in Normandy, France.

Taking place on June 6, 2024, the exclusive invitation to Morgan's band to participate was extended by Music Celebrations International.

Morgan State's marching band becomes the first band from an HBCU to participate in the International Memorial.

“When we think of the historic events that have shaped the 20th century and the decades thereafter, the courageous moments that took place on the beaches of Normandy, France nearly 80 years ago, are among them. The opportunity to have our students not only represent our University but also our nation on such a grand world stage in recognition of such a monumental occasion is truly an honor,” said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan.

Their performances will pay homage to the sacrifice of hundreds of thousands of Americans known as "The Greatest Generation" who gave the ultimate sacrifice.