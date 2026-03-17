MSP searching for suspect connected to 3 separate highway shootings

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are looking for a suspect who they believe is involved in three separate highway shootings in Prince George's County.

Police say the vehicle involved is a red/burgundy Dodge Challenger or Charger.

The first incident happened on Rt. 5 at Allentown Road Monday night, around 10:35. The second incident happened about 12 minutes after that on the ramp from north MD Rt. 5 to Outer Loop 495.

The final incident happened Tuesday morning around 1:30 a.m., on southbound 495/95 at Ardwick Ardmore Road.

There were no fatalities and police believe all three incidents are related.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 301-345-3101.