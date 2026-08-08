MSP: Homicide suspect dies by suicide after police chase into Harford County Friday morning

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man suspected of homicide in Prince George's County died by suicide Friday morning.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Charles Glenroy Smellie Jr., 41, of Forestville.

At 8 a.m., Maryland State Police were notified of a pursuit involving a homicide suspect on I-95 in Baltimore County.

The pursuit led authorities to Maryland Route 152 in Harford County and ended near the gate at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Troopers at the scene pronounced the driver, who was later identified as Smellie, dead.

Investigators found he had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No shots were fired by law enforcement, and their weapons were not discharged, according to police.

Prince George's County police say Smellie is suspected in the murder of Malcolm King of Silver Spring, Maryland.

On August 6, King was found shot to death outside in the 6900 block of Stoddert Lane in the Landover area.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a business-related dispute.

Anyone with information relevant to the murder investigation in Landover should contact Prince George's County police at 301-516-2512.

When referencing the case, cite case number 26-0041818.