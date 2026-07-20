Moving truck driver issued multiple citations after Montgomery County crash injures 10, including 3 children

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The operator of a moving truck involved in a multi-vehicle collision that injured 10 people in Montgomery County has been issued multiple traffic citations, police say.

The driver, a man who has not been identified, was given these traffic citations:

• Negligent driving of a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering life, property, and persons

• Failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision

• Driving a vehicle in excess of a reasonable and prudent speed on a highway

• Driver of a motor vehicle following another vehicle closer than a reasonable and prudent distance on a highway

On Saturday, at 1:43 p.m., Montgomery County police officers and emergency personnel with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Columbia Pike and Fairland Road for the collision.

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Investigators found that a white 2018 Hino moving truck was driving northbound on Columbia Pike, just before Fairland Road, when it struck 10 vehicles that were stopped in traffic.

All 10 victims, including three children, were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the moving truck remained at the scene and did not display signs of alcohol or drug impairment, according to police.

The truck, along with eight additional vehicles, sustained damage and were towed from the scene.

One of those vehicles involved was a Tesla Cyber Truck, which officials say was split in half.