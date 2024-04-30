Motorcycle rider falls to their death after crashing into I-395 Jersey Wall

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transportation Authority Police is investigating after a person died in a motorcycle crash on Monday.

At 12:45 pm, officers responded to the ramp from southbound I-395 to southbound I-95 for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Further investigations revealed the person was driving a black Kawasaki motorcycle before crashing into a will and ejecting into the water below the ramp.

Baltimore City Fire was on scene and deployed boats to secure the victim, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The MDTA Police have not yet determined what caused the crash but is asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-537-1209.