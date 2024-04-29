BCFD rescues motorcyclist who went over Jersey Wall on I-395

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Fire is on the scene for a water rescue on I-395.

According to Baltimore Fire spokesperson Kevin Cartwright, a person went over the Jersey Wall with a motorcycle and went into the Patapsco River underneath I-395.

The dive rescue team then launched boats to locate the victim, who was found within minutes.

Officials say the victim was found unresponsive and in trauma arrest.

The victim's body was recovered and medical personnel began basic life-support, and CPR.

After advanced CPR, the victim was taken to a local hospital for further assessment of their injuries.

The cause of the incident is not known at this time.

No other injuries were reported.