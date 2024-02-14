Mother opens up about her son's unsolved Valentine's Day murder 15 years ago

BALTIMORE COUNTY — For most people, Valentine's Day is an opportunity to celebrate and embrace love.

For one Maryland family, it's a reminder of a day when their son was shot and killed in his own home in a murder that's gone unsolved for a decade and a half.

It was a fatal Feb. 14, 2009, on the 7000 block of Lachlan Circle where police found Daniel Coverston dead in his apartment building.

Daniel's mother Linda says he was face down in his bed recovering from eye surgery.

To keep from getting up and down, Daniel left the front door unlocked so his friends could come and check on him.

"He was in his bed face down. It is possible that Daniel never knew what was coming... It could be, somebody came in and he never even lifted his head. I guess as a mom, I hope that's the way it was," said Linda.

Linda and her husband adopted Daniel when he was only six-months-old. Growing up in PG County, she says Daniel was a people person. He got along with any and everyone.

"He just wanted to have fun in life," said Linda.

When it was time to select a college, Daniel chose Towson University where he majored in kinesiology. Thriving as a college student, Linda was proud of her son. She says after he got eye surgery, she would call and check on her son daily.

About 10 days into his recovery, is when she says police came to her door with news no parent ever wants to hear.

"What do you do? What do you say? Who do you call? It's the middle of the night," said Linda.

Linda says her family rallied around church and faith.

"I'm a christian. I believe Dan is with my best friend Jesus. So Daniel is ok. It's those of us left behind that are missing out on that fantastic person that he was and especially for his sister," said Linda.

Although she carries the loss with strength, it hasn't been a seamless 15 years for Linda since her son was murdered.

"I don't dwell on the fact that I lost Dan. I dwell on what can I do with my life because that murderer took the life of my son and he's not able to do the good things for this world that he would've done. But I'm able, so I will continue and that's why being retired for 12 years, I'm still working in a school because the children keep me going and keep my mind busy so I don't just sit home and cry and cry because I don't know about Daniel," said Linda.

Baltimore County Police recently released a video in hopes they can find new leads that will help solve the case as the unsolved murder enters it's 15th year.

"The issue is technology and the technology that wasn't necessarily then may not as advanced as it is now. So again, it's just trying to put the pieces together. Just to make sure that this case is brought to a close," said Trae Corbin, spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department.

While police work to solve such a tragic murder, Linda still relies on God and her faith to guide her through daily. But, she says whoever did this should come forward and let the truth be known.

"We need to take responsibility for our actions. I firmly believe that's what the person needs to do take responsibility for their actions and pay the punishment," said Coverston.

Baltimore County Police and Metro Crime Stoppers are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

You can contact them at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

You can text tips at 443.862.9426