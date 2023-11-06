Mother grieves death of son, aunt and parents following Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — A car crash in Carroll County left a large hole in this family.

Four people were killed in a crash along Liberty Road, each of them related to Heather Black.​

"I just feel broken, I think my whole family is broken. Not just me but my kids, my brother, my parents siblings, dads siblings, in-laws," said Heather, Gage's mother.

In that crash Heather lost her son, Gage Black, her mother and father, Charles and Barbara, and her aunt Debbie Hill.

Their Chevy Equinox was reportedly rear ended into traffic on Liberty Road where it was hit by a pickup truck.

"Kid had a heart of gold, his lacrosse family, wrestling family, the kids at school this morning, the vigil at school this morning, there were so many kids. So many kids," said Heather.

Kids across the school came together to decorate Gage's parking space in the school parking lot.

Heather said her parents were on the way back from working a catering event when the crash happened.

There's been a massive outpouring of support from people across the county who know them from work or kids sports.

"They want to know what they can do to help, to support, what's gonna happen. Some people don't know how I'm holding up let alone my brother or the rest of us," said Heather.

The only person to survive the crash was Flip Cesesa, a friend of Gage's.

Heather says she views him like one of her own now and he has a long road to recovery ahead.

"He just found out the results of the accident this morning. He asked to talk to me. Just to tell me he loves me. And I told him he'll always be my kid. That's never changing," said Heather.

Heather says everyone tells her to take it day by day but she's really living in 15 minute intervals, dealing with issues as they come up and can be handled.

Trying to grieve as she manages her family.

To help with funeral costs and donate to the family's GoFundMe, click here.