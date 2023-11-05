Three people dead, three injured following a crash in Carroll County

CARROLL CO., Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of a crash that killed three people in Carroll County Saturday.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack responded to the area of West Liberty Road at Skidmore Road for the report of a three-vehicle crash.

When emergency services arrived, they declared three people dead at the scene. Two people were flown to an area hospital, and one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

West Liberty Road at Skidmore Road is currently closed for the investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is assisting with road closures.

This story is still developing. More information will be added as it becomes available.