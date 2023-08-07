Mother and father plead for information to help them find their son

BALTIMORE — August 4, 2015 was the last time Eric Williams saw his son Martise when his boy left his home in Northeast Baltimore.

"It has been very difficult, ever since he has been missing, it's like I literally lost a part of my heart," said Martise's father Eric Williams.

"The last eight years have been hell. I feel like I've been in a twilight zone. I have depression, anxiety, I've contemplated suicide. It has been very difficult," said Martise's mother Shawn Coleman-West.

According to police, Martise was last seen in the 5500 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue.

He was heading to meet someone in the Randallstown, Liberty Reservoir area.

A few days after he went missing, his car was found two miles away in the 2400 block of Elsinore Avenue.

While police have continued to stay in contact with his family, the case remains unsolved.

"I'm always in contact with them, I just pray three, four, five times a day. I miss my son dearly," said Williams.

Martise went to Randallstown High School where he played football.

He went on to play running back at Salisbury University.

"He was a happy go lucky type of person, he loved life, he loved loved loved Baltimore," said Coleman-West.

Now, both parents are pleading for information about where their son is.

"What you're doing is helping someone if you come forward. You're helping a family who has been in misery for eight years," said Williams.

"Please, I beg you, I beg you, please if you know something say something, please," said Williams.

Anyone with information can contact the Baltimore County Police Department, a $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.