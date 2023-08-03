Watch Now
Parents seek answers following 2015 disappearance of son

Baltimore County Police Department
Posted at 6:02 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 18:02:54-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Parents are seeking answers after an eight year search for their son.

Martise Brian Williams, who was 28-years-old at the time, was last seen on August 4, 2015 leaving the 5500 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue in the Northwest District of Baltimore City.

Police say he was going to meet someone in the Randallstown/Liberty Reservoir area and hasn't been seen since.

Just days after Williams' disappearance, officers discovered the vehicle he had been driving, a silver 2015 Buick Verano, in the 2400 block of Elsinore Avenue in Baltimore City.

Williams was 5'7, 195 pounds at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone who may have information about the disappearance of Williams or the circumstances surrounding it is being asked to contact the detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.

