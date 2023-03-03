Mother and daughter duo turn business dreams into a reality

BALTIMORE — Kamryn Keys, owner of Sweet Kam and Krazy Sweet Cafe, started her first business at just 9-years-old. With the help of her mother, Shamea Shay, Keys was able to grow her treats business over the years.

What started out as just shaved ice and a signature lemonade, quickly grew to more challenging treats like; cake pops, chocolate covered pretzels, snowballs and even cheesecake.

Now, the duo is opening up a Krazy Sweet Dessert Cafe on North Charles Street. Keys shared what inspired the start of her business journey.

"What inspired me really, I just wanted to try something new and I just tried making sweet treats at home. We saved up and did events and stuff so we had bought this store and now we're advancing to opening everyday and you know our grand opening is tomorrow," Keys said.

The original business, Sweet Kam, has paved the way so that other teens and young adults can join in on sharing a piece of the business to vend and create their own entrepreneurial endeavors.

Krazy Sweet Treats will officially open Saturday, March 4, at 3 p.m. and will stay open until 10 p.m.

Business hours will be Wednesday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for a sweet treat!