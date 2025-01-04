Most of Baltimore area now under Winter Storm Watch

BALTIMORE — A winter storm watch is now in effect for most of the Baltimore area, ahead of the snow storm that's expected to start late Sunday.

Anne Arundel County, however, is under a winter storm warning - along with the D.C. suburbs and western Maryland.

The National Weather Service is projecting ranges of 3 to 8 inches of total snowfall for the Baltimore area, as of Saturday afternoon.

They're also forecasting a 10 percent chance of 10 inches for the area.

Gov. Wes Moore declared a "state of preparedness" on Saturday afternoon, which "enhances the state’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to potential hazards and threats before they escalate and provides an easy path for information sharing and coordination."

Moore's office said in a press release:

"A strong area of low pressure is expected to bring the winter storm to Maryland with snowfall beginning Sunday and lasting through Monday evening. Some regions may see significant snow accumulation, though a mix of snow, sleet, and ice is also possible with the storm. Roads are expected to be icy and any unavoidable travel should be done with extreme caution."

