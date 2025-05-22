Most DEI related books pulled from Naval Academy Library have been returned

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Most of the 381 DEI related books pulled last month from the U.S. Naval Academy library are reportedly going back on shelves.

This latest development was first reported by the Associated Press, citing anonymous U.S. Defense officials.

The Pentagon ordered the books in question to undergo a review ensuring they don't promote "divisive concepts and gender ideology” for which the Trump Administration considers counteractive to its core mission.

A list of the books originally pulled ranged in topics dealing with racism in America, White supremacy, and gender identity.

According to the Associated Press, the initial review directive were overly vague, resulting in a special committee to be formed.

The committee is tasked with determining what books are ultimately removed.

Per the Associated Press, the committee was given a more detailed criteria of what books should be eliminated.

That criteria is said to include key words like affirmative action, anti-racism, critical race theory, discrimination, diversity, gender dysphoria, gender identity and transition, transgender and white privilege.

The Navy on Wednesday could not confirm which books were returned.

But they did provide a statement to the Associated Press saying all materials “identified and sequestered,” for compliance.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.