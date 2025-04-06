See the full list of 381 DEI related books pulled from the U.S. Naval Academy library

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) is continuing to carry out executive orders from President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, ridding the military of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Last month WMAR-2 News reported how federal court filings indicated the Naval Academy ended affirmative action practices in admissions.

That was after a USNA spokesperson confirmed that all DEI linked offices and positions were disbanded as far back as last summer.

On Friday the trend continued, this time by eliminating 381 books from the Nimitz Library.

According to a list released by USNA, the books range in topics dealing with racism in America, and White supremacy, to gender identity.

Among the authors on the list; Ibram X. Kendi, who wrote 'How to be an anti-racist,' and 'Stamped from the beginning : the definitive history of racist ideas in America.'

A book by Bakari Sellers called 'My Vanishing Country,' was also pulled from shelves, along with 'Our time is now: power, purpose, and the fight for a fair America,' written by former Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, as was 'Enough: the phony leaders, dead-end movements, and culture of failure that are undermining Black America-- and what we can do about it,' authored by Juan Williams.

Republican and retired law professor Carol M. Swain's, 'The new white nationalism in America: its challenge to integration' was removed as well.

In January Trump issued an executive order titled "Restoring America’s Fighting Force."

Here's a bit of what it states.

"The Department of Defense and the Armed Forces, including any educational institution operated or controlled thereby, are prohibited from promoting, advancing, or otherwise inculcating the following un-American, divisive, discriminatory, radical, extremist, and irrational theories."

"The Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall carefully review the leadership, curriculum, and instructors of the United States Service Academies and other defense academic institutions associated with their respective Departments to ensure alignment with this order."

During a speech in February, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a longtime Trump loyalist and DEI critic, claimed "the single dumbest phrase in military history is 'our diversity is our strength."

Since then, Trump and Hegseth have appointed several new members to the Naval Academy's Board of Visitors, including Republican Congressmen Ronny L. Jackson, of Texas, and Rep. Derrick Van Orden, of Wisconsin.

Sean Spicer, a former White House Press Secretary during Trump's first administration, and longtime aide Walt Nauta, who was an indicted co-defendant of the President in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case were also named to the board.