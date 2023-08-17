Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. — The Maryland Department of Agriculture announced that mosquitoes that have tested positive for West Nile Virus have been trapped at Highpoint Trail, Overlook Way and Oxford Drive, Northlake Court.

The MDA says if conditions permit they will be conducting unscheduled spraying on August 20.

A 3/4-mile radius of the site map will be sprayed.

MDA says precautions remain the same, but they are not spraying according to municipality boundaries and any exemptions from spraying are paused.

To reduce getting bit by mosquitoes, residents should: