Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in different parts of Maryland

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced that mosquitoes near Crain Highway and Davidsonville Road have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
These results represent the first case of virus positively identified in the county this year.
According to the Department of Health, no human cases have been reported in Anne Arundel County.
In addition to Anne Arundel County, mosquitoes trapped in Bowie have also tested positive for the West Nile Virus.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) will spray a solution in the areas where the mosquitoes pools were identified.
Out of an abundance of caution, outdoor activities should be avoided during spraying.
Spraying is scheduled for Sunday, July 23, after 7:30 p.m. near the areas where the mosquitoes pools were identified.
Ultra-Low Volume truck-based spraying will be used to control the adult mosquitoes.
Communities in the affected area include Amberfield, Lake Louise and the Northwest Crofton Community District.
The MDA Mosquito Control Program personnel will use a permethrin-based solution that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved for use in public health mosquito control programs without posing unreasonable risks to human health.
West Nile Virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. The insects become infected when they feed on infected birds.
According to the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, most people exposed to the virus don't get sick, but about 20 percent develop symptoms like headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue.
To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, residents should:
- Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.
- Wear long sleeves and pants. Create a barrier to mosquito bites by covering up.
- Remove standing water. Emptying out water that collects in toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, clogged rain gutters and plant pots will prevent mosquitoes a place to lay their eggs and reproduce.
- Keep all swimming pools chlorinated and filtered. Backyard ponds should include fish to control mosquito larvae.
- Consider using EPA-registered repellent such as those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone.
- Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect infants when outdoors.