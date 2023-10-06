Morin murder case leads detectives to D.C.

BEL AIR, Md. — A glimmer of hope in the quest to find Rachel Morin's killer.

It's been nearly two months since the mother of five's body was discovered along the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County.

She went for a walk on August 5 then never returned home, leaving her family desperate for answers.

DNA located at the crime scene matched with a March home invasion in Los Angeles.

Yet, police aren't exactly sure who that DNA belongs to. So far, all they have is an older video of a man they believe to be the suspect leaving the home in LA.

RELATED: The Rachel Morin murder investigation

But now investigators say they've followed up on a lead which sent them to speak with an individual in Washington D.C.

While detectives aren't calling the person a suspect, the hope is they can point them in the right direction to identify the person suspect.

Meanwhile, attorneys for the Morin family are in the process of planning a flyer campaign in Los Angeles to get that community more involved in the search.

Currently there is a $30,000 reward for information leading to the murderer's arrest.