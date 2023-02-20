Morgan welcomes Magic

BALTIMORE — Monday was meant for Magic at Morgan.

Morgan State University hosted NBA legend Earvin 'Magic' Johnson on campus.

The NBA hall of famer toured campus, met with students, faculty, and fans. He wasn't serving up jumpers and assists but laying up lunch and nourishment with a side of inspiration for young minds.

"The main thing I wanted them to know is I was once them," he said. "I just worked hard my whole life to put myself in this position. Education is the key."

Johnson visited to get a look at the new dining facilities his company helps operate. He is the chairman of SodexoMAGIC.

"This is our best on-campus cafeteria by far," he said after touring Morgan's new Thurgood Marshall dining hall.

The university signed a deal with the Gaithersburg, Md.-based dining services provider during the summer of 2020 to be its food and facilities management company. For the first time since then, Magic made his Morgan appearance.

"The students are just completely energized by his presence here today and he is introducing them to what it means to be an outstanding entrepreneur," said Morgan State University President Dr. David Wilson.

"When he came through those two doors, those two front doors, everybody started smiling," added sophomore Randolph Smith. "It felt like, you know what, we actually are noticed. People do know about Morgan State."

"What I’m doing on campus represents them too, that one day they can own their own business. One day they can do great things in life," added Johnson.

Morgan's five-year, nearly $45 million agreement with SodexoMAGIC brought facility upgrades and renovations, technological integrations, and a variety of new dining options and food locations to campus.

Johnson spoke face-to-face with students and also shared some words of wisdom with the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

"Play together. Play your role. Always understand that you got to get better. You got to work hard in practice," he told them.

Magic said he is planning on attending the Bears basketball games at Hill Field House on Monday night. He also said he plans to be back on campus many times in the future.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook