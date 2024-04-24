Morgan State University hosts second Public Safety Day

BALTIMORE — Creating a positive bond between law enforcement and the community is what Morgan State University is doing with their second annual Public Safety Day.

Many community members came out enjoying free food, a live DJ and plenty of games to enjoy.

One important aspect from the event was also crime prevention.

The event comes at a time where the school is just a few months removed from an on campus shooting last October. Five people were shot, four of them were students.

RELATED: 5 people shot at Morgan State University, 4 of them students

Mehjaiye Butler-Bey, a Morgan State student, says this public day is important because it reassures her and everyone that the people and law enforcement need one another and it's better when everyone is on one accord.

"It's important because the police are there to serve the community. To build a stronger bridge between the two, it helps us feel more safe around them and help them want to do their job more if they feel like we'll listen and appreciate them," said Butler-Bey.