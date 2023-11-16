Morgan State U. unveils design for $342 million Science Complex

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University today officially released renderings of its new, eight-story Science and Research Complex.

It's expected to cost $342 million and will open at East Cold Spring Lane and Stadium Way in the fall of 2027. The Washington Services Center is currently being demolished to make space for the new facility. The university plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony this spring.

The transformation of our National Treasure continues. Here is the initial design of our new science building (Biology and Chemistry) costing $25O+million. Groundbreaking to occur next semester. Occupancy set for summer 2027.

Groundbreaking to occur next semester. Occupancy set for summer 2027.

University president David Wilson had shared the pictures on Twitter last month.

The 246,000-square-foot building will primarily house the biology and chemistry programs, as well as the dean's office for Morgan's School of Computer, Mathematical, and Natural Sciences dean's office. It will feature a 3,000-square-foot, rooftop greenhouse and cutting-edge laboratories, among other amenities.

It's the latest development in the university's building boom, which has seenmore than $1.1 billion worth of infrastructurebuilt on the campus in the past 10 years.

The complex is designed by Moody Nolan, Inc., the nation's largest Black-owned architecture firm, along with two associate architects, Cannon Design and K. Dixon Architecture. Mood Nolan also helped design the new Thurgood Marshall Hall.

