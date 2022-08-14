Watch Now
New Morgan State students move in; School opens brand new state-of-the-art residence hall

The new 10-story, state-of-the-art building features a wellness and counseling center, three lounges per floor, fitness centers, study rooms and a convenience store
Posted at 7:41 PM, Aug 14, 2022
BALTIMORE — The summer is winding down, and students are getting ready to turn their attention to their classwork.

This weekend, new students moved in at Morgan State University.

About 670 new students will be living in the new Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall on campus.

The new 10-story, state-of-the-art building features a wellness and counseling center, three lounges per floor, fitness centers, study rooms and a convenience store. It's a $95 million facility.

"I'm excited. As you can tell, I have one of the newer dorms," Morgan State freshman Kayla Wilson said. "So I am excited to experience all the perks that come with it and meet new people."

The new hall will also feature a campus dining hall, which is scheduled to open later this year.

It's the first new residence hall at Morgan State in 30 years.

Returning students begin moving in Saturday, August 20. Classes start on August 22.

