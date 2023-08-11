Watch Now
More West Nile infected mosquitoes trapped in Anne Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — More mosquitoes infected with the West Nile Virus have been detected in Anne Arundel County.

This time the mosquitoes were discovered in the areas along Telegraph Road and Donaldson Avenue. 

County officials will spray that area on August 13 after 7:30 p.m. 

Anne Arundel first experienced positive cases in mosquitoes back in July.

So far this year no humans have been infected in the county.

West Nile Virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. The insects become infected when they feed on infected birds.

According to the Department of Health, most people exposed don't get sick, but about 20 percent develop symptoms like headache, fever, aches, nausea and fatigue.

