BALTIMORE COUNTY — As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Month, the Baltimore County Public Library is stepping up to promote safety in the community by giving out free gun safety locks throughout June.

All 18 open library branches across the county are participating in the initiative, which is a partnership with the Baltimore County Department of Health. The goal: reduce the risk of suicide and gun violence through safe firearm storage.

WATCH: More than books, Baltimore County Libraries hand out free gun locks More than books, Baltimore County Libraries hand out free gun locks

"We are more than just books," said Sonia Alcántara-Antoine, CEO of the Baltimore County Public Library. "Twenty-first century libraries are about connecting people to the resources they need to be successful in school, work, and life. And so sometimes, yes, that's a book—but sometimes it's a social worker, and sometimes it's a free gun lock at the public library. There are so many things we offer for people to live their best life."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 2020 and 2024, firearms were involved in 47% of suicide deaths in Baltimore County.

"When we look at what's happening in the country, what's happening in our own community, about half of all suicides that are happening in Baltimore County involve a firearm, and we look at youth, about a third of all of those suicides involve a firearm," said Alcántara-Antoine.

The safety locks come with step-by-step instructions, information about secure firearm storage, and suicide prevention resources. No proof of residency is required, but you must be at least 18 years old.

"We see about 2.5 million visitors every year, so people know the library, they trust the library," Alcántara-Antoine said. "We are a safe, welcoming, inclusive place for everybody in the community. It makes perfect sense for them to come to the library and also check out a free gun safety lock."

In addition to distributing gun locks, the library has access to social workers. Visitors can stop by during drop-in hours or schedule appointments at the Randallstown and Woodlawn branches. This month, several “Meet the Social Worker” events will also give residents a chance to learn more about available services.

“We want guns to not get into the wrong hands and be a danger to somebody. People give us feedback that [the locks] were an extra step to prevent someone from using a gun unsafely. That kind of feedback really motivates us to continue these programs," said Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Lucy Wilson.

After June, gun safety locks—and even gun safety storage boxes—will remain available through four public health vending machines located throughout the county.

For more information on safe storage or mental health resources, visit Baltimore County Public Library's website or contact the Baltimore County Department of Health.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 for confidential mental health support 24/7.