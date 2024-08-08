More than 80 teenagers get free laptops in preparation for college

BALTIMORE — Getting set up for college success and bridging the digital gap through a free giveaway is how some Baltimore City students spent their Thursday morning. Building Steps and Ciena partnered together for giving its students free laptops.

Over 80 young teenagers who go to Baltimore City High Schools in the Building Steps program were at the University of Baltimore's student center for the special day.

Building Steps is a nonprofit exposing students to college completion and stem career success. This is the 4th straight year they've given its students free laptops as they prepare for their next educational chapter.

"I'm very excited! I get to help the world in a profession I chose, and I get to inspire others who come from the same circumstances I come from," says Ciara Henderson, who will be attending Towson in the fall.

The future Towson student will major in nursing. She's a first-generation college student.

"It was very challenging. I'm also an eldest sister. So, I felt the responsibility of actually pulling my family out of circumstances that we are in now and putting us in a better position," says Henderson.

Although finances are a concern for her family, the free laptop, $200 Amazon gift card for school supplies, and free access to tutoring is a major win.

"It's going to be a big game changer. I was not trying to spend $600 on a Macbook," says Henderson.

Her classmate, Ame Badillo, who will be attending UMBC in the fall, feels the same way.

"I can probably say that I'm a first-generation and that my parents helped me get there," says Badillo.

She'll be pursuing a career in the emergency medical field.

"At one point, I did think about not going to college, just with all the FAFSA stuff going on, but my family kept pushing me to try my best," she says.

These young ladies are two of 84 students in the program, well on their way to bettering their future.

This opportunity can transform these kids lives who come from circumstances that puts them in rarefied company.

"Keep striving. Make sure you explore all resources that your school offers and make sure you check out those programs and make sure you get involved because you never know who can help you," says Henderson.

