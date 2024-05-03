Slow down drivers, because a new speed camera is going up in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A new speed camera is going up in a West Baltimore school zone.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation says the camera will be placed between the 1300 and 1500 blocks of N. Monroe Street, in the area of Matthew A. Henson Elementary and Carver Vocational Technical High Schools.

Enforcement will begin Monday, May 6.

Cameras will operate Monday through Friday from 6am to 8pm.

Violators will be receive $40 fines in the mail, with no license points.

Citations are generated if a vehicle is caught going 12 mph or or more over the speed limit.