Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Slow down drivers, because a new speed camera is going up in West Baltimore

New speed camera zone after concerns of children safety
WMAR
New speed camera zone after concerns of children safety
Posted at 3:23 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 15:23:51-04

BALTIMORE — A new speed camera is going up in a West Baltimore school zone.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation says the camera will be placed between the 1300 and 1500 blocks of N. Monroe Street, in the area of Matthew A. Henson Elementary and Carver Vocational Technical High Schools.

Enforcement will begin Monday, May 6.

Cameras will operate Monday through Friday from 6am to 8pm.

Violators will be receive $40 fines in the mail, with no license points.

Citations are generated if a vehicle is caught going 12 mph or or more over the speed limit.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices