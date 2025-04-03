Months before 4th of July parade in Catonsville, food truck fun helps fundraise

CATONSVILLE, Md. — For some, it's a family tradition—putting those lawn chairs on Frederick Avenue in Catonsville well before the 4th of July parade.

But many might not know about the Thursday night tradition that helps make the beloved parade possible.

From March through September, food trucks gather in the Christian Temple parking lot on Edmondson Avenue every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.

The parade committee rents parking spaces to the vendors, with the proceeds—along with donations, T-shirt and drink sales—directly funding the annual 4th of July parade.

Creating Generational Memories

Richard Snader, who handles fireworks for the parade, said community members frequently share how the celebration has become a cherished family tradition.

"They really are supportive of it," Snader explained. "When they come up to talk to us, it's not at all unusual to talk about how much they enjoy the parade. How they did when they were a kid, and now they are with their kids. And we just love hearing that."

With the 4th of July celebration just over three months away, the Thursday gatherings offer a perfect opportunity to support the parade while enjoying local food truck offerings.

Visit the Christian Temple parking lot on Edmondson Avenue any Thursday (except April 17) from now until the end of September from 4-8 p.m. to participate in this community tradition.

