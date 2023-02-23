Watch Now
Montgomery County Police release video of deadly shooting aboard Metro bus

$10k reward offered
Montgomery County Police
Police say this man shot and killed a victim on February 17 while aboard a metro bus in White Oak
Posted at 4:15 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 16:15:49-05

WHITE OAK, Md. — Police in Montgomery County have released video footage of a recent deadly shooting aboard a Metro transit bus.

The fatal encounter occurred the evening of February 17 on Lockwood Drive in White Oak.

That's where police say the gunman in this video boarded the bus and killed 19-year-old Justice T’Ziyan Elliott, following a brief exchange of words.

The suspect fled the scene and remains on the loose.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

If this person looks familiar, you're asked to call 1-866-411-8477.

