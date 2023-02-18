Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Metro bus shooting leaves one person dead in Montgomery County

Crime Scene
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 11:17 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 23:17:09-05

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal shooting on board a Metro Transit bus in White Oak.

Around 7:45 p.m., MCPD 3rd District officers responded to the 14300 block of Lockwood Drive where a man had been shot inside of the bus.

Life-saving measures were provided, but the victim died on scene.

The suspect exited the bus and ran from the location.

Police say there was an altercation between the suspect and the victim and there is no threat to the community.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices