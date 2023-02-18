Metro bus shooting leaves one person dead in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal shooting on board a Metro Transit bus in White Oak.

Around 7:45 p.m., MCPD 3rd District officers responded to the 14300 block of Lockwood Drive where a man had been shot inside of the bus.

Life-saving measures were provided, but the victim died on scene.

The suspect exited the bus and ran from the location.

Police say there was an altercation between the suspect and the victim and there is no threat to the community.

This incident remains under investigation.