Montgomery County High School employee caught recording students in dressing room

BETHESDA, Md. — A media services technician employed by Montgomery County Public Schools has been charged with sex abuse of a minor.

Police say 43-year-old James Mulhern III installed a video camera inside a girls changing room at Walter Johnson High School.

The changing room is located in the control booth of the school’s theater where student performers get dressed.

A pair of students originally discovered the hidden camera on April 15, before notifying the school's principal.

Recorded footage reportedly showed a man placing and leaving the camera in the changing room, on record, prior to teenage girls entering.

It was the school principal who was able to identify Mulhern as the suspect.

A search and seizure warrant of Mulhern's home in Clarksburg turned up several electronic devices.

Police also seized evidence from the school's theater room.