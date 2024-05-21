Watch Now
Safe Streets kicks off slew of summer events with The Movement Rally

Posted at 7:53 PM, May 21, 2024
BALTIMORE — MONSE held its first Safe Streets Rally on Tuesday right in Carroll Park.

A walk began in West Baltimore near the Grace Medical Center and went nearly a mile and a half later, right to Carroll Park.

There was music, food, and a lot of violence prevention resources.

Members from all 10 of the Safe Streets sites were there giving the people of Baltimore a chance to connect to those resources.

This rally is the first of many to come.

Safe Streets tells WMAR that they have a pretty eventful summer lined up.

This year, they're having a Safe Streets Summer Initiative.

The slogan: Cool heads, warm hearts, and a summer of peace.

"We're looking at doing a summer basketball league across all 10 sites, getting people from the community to be able to play the sport and compete, and also doing a variety of events to reach various people," a Safe Streets representative said.

