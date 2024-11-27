Mom talks about her special bond with her three adopted children during National Adoption Month

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — "Adoption has totally brought our family together."

And it's unconditional love that bonds the Dwoncyzk family. All three kids are adopted, just like their mom Lisa.

"My parents never kept from me that I was adopted," said Lisa. "It meant a lot to them to be able to continue with their family plan even though they couldn’t do it naturally."

Lisa made adoption her family plan too. As a single mom, she adopted Liliana from Guatemala. She remembers the moment she met her baby girl at BWI.

"When she got off the plane she just held her arms out to me and literally I felt my knees buckle. Like oh my gosh, this is the moment, I’m meeting my daughter for the first time."

Lisa then met her husband Dan. They married and he too adopted Liliana.

In November of 2014, Lisa and Dan adopted their second daughter Daniella. And last November, the family welcomed three-year-old Caine, who they had fostered.

"I can’t say enough about how its changed our lives and our children’s lives as well who are equally involved with these families as we are."

The number of kids in foster, or out-of-home care, changes daily in Maryland. The executive director of the Social Services Administration, Dr. Alger Studstill, says Maryland is one of two states with the lowest entry rate into foster care in the country. He attributes what he calls up-front prevention for that.

"It's being able to provide services and resources to families before we reach the need for out of home care placement," he said. "We are working to shift to a kin-first culture because we understand that, based off of research and best practice, that children fair best when they are with their own families and in their own communities."

Dr. Studstill understands families interested in fostering may feel trepidation over getting too attached to a child and struggle with reunification. He says the relationship doesn't end when the child goes back to his or her's biological family.

"The foster parent can now be apart of that’s child’s village, apart of the parents’ village and still be able to celebrate those monumental milestones such as birthdays or graduations."

Lisa's family celebrated a reunification of one of their foster kids this year. She says those feelings of intense love and attachment, are exactly what these children need.

"If you feel that way, you’re the perfect person to foster because you want to love them like your own."

For more information about becoming a resource parent or adopting a child, click here to go to the Maryland Department of Human Services. It has contact information by county.

Adopt US Kids also has more information about fostering/adoptions in the United States.