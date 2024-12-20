Mom of NICU nurse knits holiday-themed hats, costumes for babies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Santa made a stop to visit the tiniest patients at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center.

He made the rounds in the Level III NICU, known as "Teddy's Place". Each year, the NICU cares for about 800 premature babies and high-need infants.

And these babies will also get a special gift for the holidays: handmade knitted hats and costumes, made with love.

Pam Crosby is the mom of Rachel Frazetti, a nurse in the NICU. About 10 years ago, Crosby started knitting hats for the babies. Over time, her knits evolved to holiday-themed hats, diaper covers and costumes.

She doesn't have an exact number but estimates that she's made 700-800 items for the NICU babies.

Crosby said she learned to knit as a child and knits almost every day. She comes up with different themes and always makes size options for the parents to choose.

"I’m thrilled to be able to give them a little tweak of warmth and holiday cheer for this time of year, or for any of the holidays. I think it’s important that we support them both emotionally and physically," she said.

Frazetti delivers her mom's knitted creations and said they are always a welcomed treat among the parents.

"It's just something personalized and a nice little gift and little token and memorabilia for them to take with them," she said.

"We have reunions with our families and some of them bring up ‘I still have that bunny hat your mom made’ and they really truly love and appreciate it."