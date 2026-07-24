Missing 55-year-old Baltimore man reportedly last seen in Middle River

55-year-old Charles Distance was initially reported missing as of the time he was last seen around December 10, 2025.

WMAR reached out to Baltimore Police to confirm the current status of this missing person's case.

Officials say on July 14th, 2026, an officer spoke with the person who reported him missing.

She informed the police that an anonymous source had reported seeing the 55-year-old in Middle River recently.

Baltimore Police then contacted Baltimore County Police, and the missing persons flyer was shared.

Authorities say Distance suffers from depression and schizophrenia and is taking medicine for both illnesses.

Anyone with information on Distance's whereabouts, please call 410-396-2455.