Middle River mother accused of strangling daughter ruled incompetent to stand trial

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore County judge ruled Monday that Keyona Dillion is incompetent to stand trial.

Dillion, 34, is accused of strangling her 11-year-old daughter, London Olsen, in January.

Officers initially responded to the home in the 2100 block of Firethorn Road for a report of cardiac arrest.

They found Olsen dead inside the family's basement.

Also, Dillion allegedly killed their family pets, including two cats, one rabbit and a dog.

According to charging documents, Dillion told detectives that she believed that Olsen was having sexual relations with the father of her three children.

She allegedly killed the pets to show her daughter what would happen if she didn't "tell the truth."

Dillion told investigators she was performing CPR on Olsen when the other child came downstairs and "must have thought she was hurting her."

Baltimore County State's Attorney officials say Dillion was ordered to be committed to the Maryland Department of Health for services.