Mother accused of killing daughter because she thought she was having sex with husband

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A woman, 34-year-old Keyona Dillion, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her 11-year-old daughter.

Around noon on Thursday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Firethorn Road for a report of cardiac arrest. When they arrived, they found 11-year-old London Olsen dead inside the family's basement.

Charging documents say officers tried speaking with Dillion but her behavior became erratic. She was taken to police headquarters where she started making statements about exposing child sex rings and other groups.

Police say a plastic drain cleaner was used to strangle the 11-year-old.

Investigators spoke with the five-year-old daughter of Dillion and she told officers the night before, Dillion allegedly killed their family pets. This includes two cats, one rabbit and a dog.

When detectives interviewed Dillion, she made statements about groups of people trying to set her up. She added that she believed Olsen was having sexual relations with the father of her three children.

Charging documents say Dillion killed the family's pets to show her daughter what would happen if she didn't "tell the truth."

Dillion told investigators she was performing CPR on Olsen when the other child came downstairs and "must have thought she was hurting her."

Detectives found no evidence of sexual abuse nor was there evidence found that substantiated Dillion's claims.

Three additional children were found inside the home unharmed.

Dillion remains held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.