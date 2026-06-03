Middle River couple dies after driving wrong way up I-83 in York, Pennsylvania

YORK, Pa. — A Middle River couple is dead after driving the wrong-way up I-83 in York, Pennsylvania.

It happened May 28, around 10pm, in Springfield Township, near exit 10.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 70-year-old Debra Williams got onto the southbound side and began heading north.

This caused a head-on collision with an oncoming Chevy Suburban driven by a woman from Manchester, Maryland, later resulting in a chain-reaction crash with two additional vehicles.

Williams and her 72-year-old husband, Louis, died of accidental blunt force trauma. Both were wearing seatbelts, per the York County Coroner's Office.

The Suburban driver sustained minor injuries. A child passenger with her was unharmed, police said.

Debra and Louis are survived by three kids and six grandchildren.

A 10am funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 6 at Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Sollers Point Road.

Visitation is set for 3 and 7pm the Friday before.