MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Local business owners in Middle River have developed routines to protect their properties from flooding during heavy rainfall, a recurring problem that has plagued the area for years.

"We start with moving all the trucks from here over to the other lot on that side, then we sandbag everything up, lock up the doors, and pray," said Danielle Maynor with Mike's Equipment Hauling.

The preparation routine has become second nature for Maynor and Nicole Wiherle, owner of Sylvester's Saloon in Middle River.

Middle River business owners speak on preparation for severe weather Middle River businesses speak on preparation for severe weather

"It can be five minutes, and I have seen it come in like a wave, whoosh, up to there, to the electrical outlets," Maynor said.

With Friday night's storms bringing heavy rain to the Baltimore area, Wiherle says she and her staff prepared for whatever is in store for her bar.

"We just basically open the basement doors, and we have industrial sump pumps. We put the water downstairs, and it shoots it outside. It's just - it's devastating to some people, but I think we've just gotten so used to this that we just kind of know how to prepare," said Wiherle.

She can only hope it doesn't get as bad as it has in the past.

"We've been stuck here before. It floods so bad sometimes it gets to the outback of the businesses, and you're stuck until the rain decides to recede, and then you've got to worry about your cars," Wiherle said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.