Microsoft opening a Quantum Research Center at the University of Maryland's Discovery District

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland is strengthening its position as the nation’s “Capital of Quantum.”

Governor Wes Moore announced Microsoft will open a new quantum research center in the University of Maryland’s Discovery District, creating a hub for next-generation quantum technologies.

The new center is the result of a partnership between the State of Maryland, the University of Maryland Enterprise Corporation, and Microsoft.

It marks a major milestone in the state’s effort to become a global leader in quantum information science and technology innovation.

Courtsey: The Office of Governor Wes Moore

“Maryland is making big bets on the future to grow our economy and drive innovation. Quantum is at the center of that strategy,” Gov. Moore said. “We are honored to partner with Microsoft in this effort, as we work together to create jobs, spark discovery, and stimulate growth. And together, we will continue to make Maryland the best place in the world to change the world.”

The Microsoft Quantum Research Center will provide early access to the company’s quantum technology, supporting collaboration between government agencies, universities, and private quantum companies.

The center will also attract top experts to Maryland, offering space for Microsoft engineers to work alongside University of Maryland students, faculty, and researchers.

Microsoft Executive Vice President Jason Zander called the project a breakthrough for both the company and the state. “We are excited to be part of Governor Moore’s vision for the Capital of Quantum through the opening of this unique, partner-focused quantum center in Maryland’s Discovery District,” Zander said. “Together, we can advance quantum technology and accelerate U.S. leadership in science and innovation.”

The announcement builds on Governor Moore’s Capital of Quantum Initiative, launched in January at IonQ’s headquarters in College Park. The initiative is designed to drive more than $1 billion in investments into Maryland’s quantum industry through public and private partnerships.

Since its launch, the initiative has already attracted nearly a dozen quantum startups to the Discovery District and supported IonQ’s three recent mergers with quantum and aerospace companies.

“This is a landmark moment for the University of Maryland and for the entire state. The launch of Microsoft’s advanced quantum lab in our Discovery District is a testament to the incredible momentum we’ve built in quantum science and innovation. It reflects years of world-class research, visionary investment, and bold collaboration that together have made Maryland and the greater DC region the true Capital of Quantum,” said University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines.