Michael Oher meets fans at book singing in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Michael Oher held a book signing at The Ivy, a local book shop in Baltimore.

The event was ticketed, and each person received a copy of his book 'When Your Back's Against The Wall" and got a chance to speak to Oher one-on-one.

Gabby Limon says she was excited to see Michael again 10 years after his last book singing, where she and her brother first met the NFL star.

She says they got a chance to reflect on the memory.

“Being personal with everyone—yah, he’s been a star, he’s been in football, he’s writing these books—but the fact that he can discuss things with us and make it personable for each and every person that's out here, it’s very meaningful,” Limon said.

While the majority of the crowd was there to celebrate Michael's new book, many couldn’t help but think about the ongoing controversy surrounding the conservatorship with the Tuohys.

Elizabeth Harding-Weinstein says she is going through a similar situation and is happy Oher is speaking out.

“I am here to commend Michael for bringing this again into the spotlight and to thank him for, you know, taking a stand on these issues and being brave enough, you know, because a lot of people want to keep it quiet, it's somewhat embarrassing, you know, to talk about, and I think it takes a lot of strength and courage on his part to stand up and point it out," she said.

Some think the situation should be handled in private until its conclusion.

“Giving him his privacy when it comes to that like that is very important like that's a very intimate thing for him to be going to court for, so it's like I support him but also give him the privacy to have that," Limon said.

While others think it's important for Oher to speak out against conservatorship and how it impacts people’s lives.

“I'd like to hopefully see if he could use his platform to be a voice for those who can’t speak," Harding-Weinstein said.

Recently, Oher claimed he found out his adoption was actually a conservatorship, and he is now suing the Tuohys to end the conservatorship.

He also says he never saw a profit from the movie "The Blind Side," which was based on his football journey with the Tuohys.

