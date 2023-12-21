Merry Thriftmas, using thrift stores to save money on Christmas gifts

One person's junk is another person's present. Thriftmas has begun for those who love Christmas gifts that don't break your bank.

"It makes no sense to buy them at full price,” said Spencer Silverstein who is a Goodwill shopper.

Christmas is only a few days away, and while some may be hitting stores to finish up their last-minute shopping, many frugal shoppers this year are turning something old into something new.

"We're expecting this year to see huge increases in thrift shopping, not only because it's fun to come and look through those great treasures but it's also economically and environmentally conscious,” said Lisa Rusyniak who is the President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake.

It's called Thriftmas, using second hand stores as your first hand selection for holiday gifts.

From home decor to toys, shoes and vintage clothes, you're bound to find something for all those on your list.

Some being worn, “This is a great sweater for the holidays, name brand five dollars and 99 cents,” said Rusyniak.

And some items will be new, “We have a brand new Vera Bradley bag,” said Rusyniak.

Not only is inflation playing a factor in these changing trends, but also a new age of influencers.

"We've definitely seen sales increase with the economy and it's also kind of cool to shop at the thrift stores I think the younger generation has really had a difference in making it cool and unique and fun,” said Rusyniak.

In a time when people need a dollar to stretch a little further, finding quality items for less can be a gift in itself. It's like stepping into Santa’s workshop for all ages.

"I mean thriftmas is a fun tradition that. We've had for the last couple year for my family, and it's always walking through these isles and saying what kind of diamonds in the rough can I see in the isles and it's a good time,” said Silverstein.

Silverstein said his outfit head to toe was bought thrifting. So it was a no brainer when it came time to buy Christmas gifts for his family, Thriftmas would be the way to go.

"This year I got my little baby cousin some tiny Nike shoes, he's three and I would never buy those retail because it makes no sense he's going to grow right out of them. You get great deals here and I thought it was something he might like,” said Silverstein.

You never know what treasures are lurking on the shelves when you consider thrifting for your gifting.