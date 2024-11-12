Memorial Grove of Remembrance gets new life

BALTIMORE — A piece of history is expanding in Druid Hill Park on Veterans Day, Baltimore City Rec and Parks, alongside other organizations, held a re-dedication for the Grove of Remembrance.

The area of Druid Hill Park, near the Maryland Zoo, serves as a memorial ground for veterans all across the country.

“Baltimore has so many hidden treasures, always has, probably always will, but we’ve got to celebrate them," says David Minges.

Each tree in the Memorial Grove of Remembrance symbolizes the men and women who have given up their lives in service to our country.

People like Paula Davis’ son, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2006.

“One of the things all of us gold star mothers share is that our loved ones' sacrifices will be forgotten, and we weren’t aware of this site, so to find out that it exists, that just made our day," said Davis.

Not only did the gold star mothers reconnect with the grove, but they also played an important role in the re-dedication of the parkland.

In October of 1919, the gold star mothers planted the first set of trees.

“I can imagine doing that, being here, all of us here together, honoring our loved ones and digging into the soil. Just doing something that, at that time, I’m sure they hoped that it would last as long as it has.”

On November 2nd, the Department of Rec and Parks, along with volunteers from Boy Scouts Troop 5, and Tree Baltimore planted several new trees throughout the grove.

The trees are a living tribute to the lives lost in war.

Minges volunteered his time with the project and says he is honored he had a hand in it.

“And this is a very different project that’s now over 125 years old. And so to have new energy going into it, into restoring parts of it and remembering why and how it was created, I think that is really powerful,” Minges said.

Davis says she is glad the Golden Mothers once again have a place to come and think of their loved ones and carry on their legacy.

“I hope we never forget our veterans and that we will always continue to honor them and thank them for their service. We owe them a debt that we cannot repay," says Davis.

Now that the Grove of Remembrance is re-dedicated, the organizations and volunteers involved in the project are hoping to restore the pavilion, which sits among the trees, before its 100-year anniversary in 2026.