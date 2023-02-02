Meeting Thursday on plans for skating facilities in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Skaters around Baltimore can see the future of skating in the City Thursday evening.

The 'State of the Skate' is a meeting to talk about proposed skate parks, including the one at Easterwood Recreation Center.

The City promised several upgrades at the park that sits across from Carver Vocational-Technical High School.

Initial plans included the skate park, but now it's on hold for other renovations.

There's a hybrid meeting at the Hampden Family Center. If you'd like to join the zoom meeting online, the meeting ID is # 865 4049 6091 . It's scheduled to start at 6 p.m.